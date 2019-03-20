Rockets' Clint Capela: Extends double-double streak to six
Capela scored 26 points (11-13 FG, 4-8 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Hawks.
It's his sixth straight double-double and 37th of the season, and his best scoring performance since Jan. 7. Injuries have been the only thing to slow Capela down this year, and he seems ready to put together a big finish as the Rockets gear up for the playoffs.
