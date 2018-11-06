Rockets' Clint Capela: Extends double-double streak to six
Capela scored 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 98-94 win over the Pacers.
That's now six straight double-doubles for Capela and seven in nine games overall. The 24-year-old is on pace for a career year, but the improvement in his numbers is coming through a bump in his court time rather than better efficiency -- Capela's 33.7 minutes per game is more than six minutes better than last year, but his per-36 production has actually taken a slight step backwards.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Solid production continues Saturday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Big double-double in win over Nets•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-double in loss to Jazz•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Best game of the season Sunday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts 19 points, 12 boards in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Cleared to play Friday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.