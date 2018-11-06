Rockets' Clint Capela: Extends double-double streak to six

Capela scored 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 98-94 win over the Pacers.

That's now six straight double-doubles for Capela and seven in nine games overall. The 24-year-old is on pace for a career year, but the improvement in his numbers is coming through a bump in his court time rather than better efficiency -- Capela's 33.7 minutes per game is more than six minutes better than last year, but his per-36 production has actually taken a slight step backwards.