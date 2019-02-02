Rockets' Clint Capela: Eyeing return after break
Capela (thumb) has rejoined the Rockets and is hoping to return for the team's first game following the All-Star break on Feb. 21 versus the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his thumb on Jan. 17 and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks. A return following the All-Star break would put him right in line with that schedule. Kenneth Faried has been a pleasant surprise in his absence, but would be pushed back to a reserve role once Capela returns.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...