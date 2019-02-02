Rockets' Clint Capela: Eyeing return after break

Capela (thumb) has rejoined the Rockets and is hoping to return for the team's first game following the All-Star break on Feb. 21 versus the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his thumb on Jan. 17 and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks. A return following the All-Star break would put him right in line with that schedule. Kenneth Faried has been a pleasant surprise in his absence, but would be pushed back to a reserve role once Capela returns.