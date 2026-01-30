Capela produced 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 104-86 victory over the Hawks.

Capela was a bright spot against his former team. Although he's been used sparingly by Houston this season, he does have an opportunity to carve out a larger role with Steven Adams (ankle) out for the season. The veteran center logged single-digit minutes in his previous two contests, so fantasy managers will need to see consistent workloads before adding in most cases.