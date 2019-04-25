Rockets' Clint Capela: Full line in Game 5 victory

Capela produced 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 win over the Jazz.

Capela looked like himself again after suffering through an illness for the first four playoff games. He did manage three double-doubles during this first round series, but this was by far his most well-rounded performance of the postseason.