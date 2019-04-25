Rockets' Clint Capela: Full line in Game 5 victory

Capela produced 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 win over the Jazz.

Capela looked like himself again after suffering through an illness for the first four playoff games. He did manage three double-doubles during this first round series, but this was by far his most well-rounded performance of the postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...