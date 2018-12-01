Rockets' Clint Capela: Game-high 27 points Friday

Capela finished with 27 points (12-16 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 136-105 victory over the Spurs.

Capela was dominant on both ends of the floor Friday as the Rockets blew the Spurs off the court. Capela's line could have been even better had this game been close but owners have to love what he has been doing of late. He has blocked four shots in five of his last seven games while averaging over 20 points and almost 15 boards. He is playing the most he has over his career and this is reflected in his production.