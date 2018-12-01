Rockets' Clint Capela: Game-high 27 points Friday
Capela finished with 27 points (12-16 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 136-105 victory over the Spurs.
Capela was dominant on both ends of the floor Friday as the Rockets blew the Spurs off the court. Capela's line could have been even better had this game been close but owners have to love what he has been doing of late. He has blocked four shots in five of his last seven games while averaging over 20 points and almost 15 boards. He is playing the most he has over his career and this is reflected in his production.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores career-high 29 points•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Drops 27 points Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Records 10th double-double of season•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Drops team-high 24 points Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Not on injury report•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.