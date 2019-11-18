Rockets' Clint Capela: Good to go Monday

Capela (concussion) is starting Monday against the Trail Blazers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Capela has been cleared to rejoin the starting five Monday after missing the last two games with a concussion. Over his past five appearances before getting hurt, the big man posted averages of 13.6 points, 17.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 35.0 minutes per tilt.