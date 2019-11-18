Rockets' Clint Capela: Good to go Monday
Capela (concussion) is starting Monday against the Trail Blazers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Capela has been cleared to rejoin the starting five Monday after missing the last two games with a concussion. Over his past five appearances before getting hurt, the big man posted averages of 13.6 points, 17.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 35.0 minutes per tilt.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Probable for Monday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Likely to miss back-to-back set•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to be out Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Being examined for concussion•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts strong double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...