Rockets' Clint Capela: Grabs 15 boards in win
Capela produced nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Raptors on Tuesday.
Capela didn't do much on offense, but he made his presence felt with 15 rebounds in Tuesday's win. In six games prior to Tuesday, Capela has averaged 11.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, scoring in single-digits in three of those contests. Although he's not scoring a ton, his rebounding and defensive stats make him a great fantasy option across most formats.
