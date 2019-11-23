Rockets' Clint Capela: Grabs 19 boards in loss

Capela scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 FT) and added 19 rebounds and two blocks in 40 minutes during Friday's loss to the Clippers.

Capela narrowly missed out on a sixth-straight 20-plus rebound performance as he continues to dominate the paint. The 25-year-old has taken his game to new heights as he's vacuuming up rebounds at an impressive rate. Over his past seven appearances, Capela's averaging a ridiculous 15.6 points, 19.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in 36.7 minutes.