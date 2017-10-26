Rockets' Clint Capela: Grabs career-high 20 boards in Wednesday's win

Capela totaled 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during a 105-104 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Capela put on a phenomenal performance as the 20 boards marked his career high and four blocks marked a season high. He is off to a fantastic start to the year, as he's averaging 15.4 points on 72.9 percent shooting, 11.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. There's no reason to think he can't continue at a similar pace all season.