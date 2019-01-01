Rockets' Clint Capela: Grabs double-double against Grizz
Capela scored 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-8 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and a block in 38 minutes during Monday's 113-101 win over the Grizzlies.
The 24-year-old recorded his 25th double-double of the season, moving him into a tie with Anthony Davis for fourth place in the league in that category. Capela has posted career highs in points, boards, blocks and even assists and free-throw percentage so far, and given all the trouble the Rockets' backcourt has had staying healthy, he's been the team's second-most reliable player behind James Harden through the season's first 10 weeks.
