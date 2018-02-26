Rockets' Clint Capela: Has down game Sunday

Capela had just six points (3-6 FG), seven rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 victory over Denver.

Capela struggled on Sunday, having arguably his worst game of the season. Owners will have to forgive him for his poor performance, given the season he has had. He has transformed himself into an elite big man, combining with both James Harden and Chris Paul to form an enticing fantasy triple-play. He will look to bounce back in a matchup with Rudy Gobert and the Jazz on Monday.