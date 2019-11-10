Rockets' Clint Capela: Hauls in season-high 20 boards

Capela tallied 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, four blocks, and one assist in 42 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 victory over Chicago.

Capela dominated the glass during Saturday's win, pulling down a season-high 20 rebounds to go with 16 points. Capela has been a top-10 player over the past week and after a somewhat slow start to the season, looks to have turned the corner. Congratulations if you were able to buy-low as Capela now looks as though he is going to be a solid top-30 player moving forward.