Rockets' Clint Capela: Held in check versus Heat

Capela scored 13 points (6-8 FT, 1-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win over the Heat.

Capela struggled a bit in a head-to-head matchup with Hassan Whiteside, falling below his season averages in points and rebounds. He remained a force at the defensive end, however, contributing multiple blocks for the fifth straight game. Capela hasn't been held down for long this season and should bounce back in a more favorable matchup Friday against the Nuggets.