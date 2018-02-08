Rockets' Clint Capela: Held in check versus Heat
Capela scored 13 points (6-8 FT, 1-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win over the Heat.
Capela struggled a bit in a head-to-head matchup with Hassan Whiteside, falling below his season averages in points and rebounds. He remained a force at the defensive end, however, contributing multiple blocks for the fifth straight game. Capela hasn't been held down for long this season and should bounce back in a more favorable matchup Friday against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Near double-double in blowout win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Swats five shots in victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts 24th double-double of season in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Quiet in loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in win over Dallas•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 20 in Thursday's win•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...