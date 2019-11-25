Rockets' Clint Capela: Huge double-double in loss
Capela had 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-5 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 137-123 loss to the Mavericks.
Capela continues to dominate the glass, hauling in another 22 rebounds in Sunday's loss. He now has at least 19 rebounds in seven straight games and has been a first-round player during that period, assuming you are punting free-throws. The concerns about Russell Westbrook stealing rebounds have been laid to rest over the past two weeks. Across the season, Capela is the 34th ranked player, although we need to factor in a slow start to the campaign.
