Rockets' Clint Capela: Huge double-double in win

Capela totaled 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

Capela had a huge double-double in Thursday's win, as he continues to put up big numbers. Capela has been rolling as of late, racking up averages of 15.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last six games. With prime matchups against the Kings, Clippers and Knicks on the horizon, it's unlikely Capela slows down his production anytime soon.