Rockets' Clint Capela: Injury not serious
Capela underwent an X-ray on his hand following Sunday's preseason game and it was diagnosed as a bruise, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Head coach Mike D'Antoni and the Rockets look to have very little concern regarding Capela's health following the X-ray. The Rockets now have off until Friday against the Grizzlies in Memphis, so the big man will have plenty of time off this week to recover.
