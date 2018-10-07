Rockets' Clint Capela: Injury not serious

Capela underwent an X-ray on his hand following Sunday's preseason game and it was diagnosed as a bruise, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Head coach Mike D'Antoni and the Rockets look to have very little concern regarding Capela's health following the X-ray. The Rockets now have off until Friday against the Grizzlies in Memphis, so the big man will have plenty of time off this week to recover.

More News
Our Latest Stories