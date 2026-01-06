Capela registered two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound over nine minutes during Monday's 100-97 victory over Phoenix.

Coming off his best game of the season, Capela failed to produce anything of note, logging just nine minutes. Despite the absence of Alperen Sengun (ankle), it was Steven Adams and Jabari Smith who saw the majority of the center minutes. While this was obviously a disappointing performance, managers will want to keep a close eye on things for at least the next two weeks. Sengun is likely to miss at least that amount of time and if Adams' health continues to be an issue, Capela could still have some limited streaming appeal.