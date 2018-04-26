Rockets' Clint Capela: Leads team with 26 points in Game Five victory

Capela had 26 points (12-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-104 victory over the Timberwolves.

Capela bookended his series with strong efforts, leading the way with 26 points as the Rockets moved easily into the second round of the playoffs. Despite Karl-Anthony Towns finding his form as the series progresses, Capela was still able to have an impact on both ends of the floor and will look to continue his strong play when against either the Thunder or Jazz.