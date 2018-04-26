Rockets' Clint Capela: Leads team with 26 points in Game Five victory
Capela had 26 points (12-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-104 victory over the Timberwolves.
Capela bookended his series with strong efforts, leading the way with 26 points as the Rockets moved easily into the second round of the playoffs. Despite Karl-Anthony Towns finding his form as the series progresses, Capela was still able to have an impact on both ends of the floor and will look to continue his strong play when against either the Thunder or Jazz.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Blocks four shots in victory Monday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Limited in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominates on glass in Game 2•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in Game 1 win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out of regular-season finale•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Strong on boards in victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....