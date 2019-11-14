Rockets' Clint Capela: Likely to miss back-to-back set

Coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed that Capela suffered a concussion in Wednesday's 102-93 win over the Clippers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Capela has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers and is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

D'Antoni said that Tyson Chandler would step into the starting lineup at center Friday in place of Capela, who will be re-evaluated prior to Saturday's game before his status for that contest is determined. Capela shook off a somewhat sluggish start to the season to deliver double-doubles in each of his past five outings, averaging 13.6 points (on 68.1 percent shooting from the field), 17.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.2 assists in 35.0 minutes per game over that stretch.