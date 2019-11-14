Rockets' Clint Capela: Likely to miss back-to-back set
Coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed that Capela suffered a concussion in Wednesday's 102-93 win over the Clippers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Capela has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers and is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
D'Antoni said that Tyson Chandler would step into the starting lineup at center Friday in place of Capela, who will be re-evaluated prior to Saturday's game before his status for that contest is determined. Capela shook off a somewhat sluggish start to the season to deliver double-doubles in each of his past five outings, averaging 13.6 points (on 68.1 percent shooting from the field), 17.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.2 assists in 35.0 minutes per game over that stretch.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to be out Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Being examined for concussion•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts strong double-double•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Hauls in season-high 20 boards•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominates against Warriors•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores season high against Wizards•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...