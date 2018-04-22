Rockets' Clint Capela: Limited in Game 3 loss
Capela had only seven points (3-6 FG, 1-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to the Timberwolves.
Capela was well held by the Wolves big-men, finishing with just seven points including going just 1-of-6 from the charity stripe. After coming out of the blocks fast in Game 1, he has slowed over the last two games as the Wolves seem to have him figured out on the offensive end. Game Four is in Minnesota on Monday and the Rockets will need Capela to get more involved if they hope to steal the away victory.
