Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as doubtful
Capela is listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz due to a bruised right heel.
Capela dealt with the same injury earlier in the month, so it looks like he may have aggravated it during Sunday's loss to the Nuggets. His status could change between now and game-time, but if Capela is held out, expect Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler to absorb most of the minutes at center.
