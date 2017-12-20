Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as out Wednesday vs. Lakers
Capela (calf), who was previously listed on the Rockets' injury report as probable, is now listed as out for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers.
Capela being downgraded comes as a surprise, as he played 35 minutes during the team's most recent game Monday against the Jazz, providing 24 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and two blocks -- with seemingly no indication he suffered an injury. The last time Capela sat out, Ryan Anderson drew the start at center.
