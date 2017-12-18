Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as probable for Monday
Capela (heel) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Capela sat out the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday with a heel injury, but after testing it out during shootaround Monday, he's expected to make a return to the lineup. As long as everything goes as planned, look for Capela to take on his typical workload as the team's starting center, which should mean less minutes for the likes of Nene Hilario, Ryan Anderson and Tarik Black.
