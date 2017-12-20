Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as probable Wednesday

Capela is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers due to a left calf contusion.

Capela likely suffered the injury during Monday's contest against the Jazz, though still managed to put up 24 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. On the off chance he misses Wednesday's affair, Tarik Black, Ryan Anderson and Nene could all see extra run.

