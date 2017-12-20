Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as probable Wednesday
Capela is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers due to a left calf contusion.
Capela likely suffered the injury during Monday's contest against the Jazz, though still managed to put up 24 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. On the off chance he misses Wednesday's affair, Tarik Black, Ryan Anderson and Nene could all see extra run.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts 24 points, 20 boards in Monday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to play•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out vs. Bucks•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...