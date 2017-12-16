Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as questionable Saturday

Capela is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks due to a bruised left heel.

This is the first news of Capela dealing with a heel contusion, so he likely suffered the injury during Friday's contest against the Spurs. If he ends up sidelined, Nene, Tarik Black and Ryan Anderson could all spend time at center.

