Capela finished with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 victory over the Spurs.

Steven Adams recently suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely, creating an opportunity for Capela to see more minutes off the bench. But if Tuesday was any indication, the Rockets could also lean heavily on some small-ball lineups. For now, Capela is only worth monitoring in deeper formats.