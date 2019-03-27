Rockets' Clint Capela: Logs 17 points, 11 boards in loss
Capela provided 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 loss to the Bucks.
Capela was efficient offensively while contributing across every category except threes. The 24-year-old center is up to 39 double-doubles through 60 appearances this season, this after collecting a career-high 42 double-doubles in 74 games during 2017-18. With seven games left in the regular season, Capela is on pace to break that mark if all goes well to close out the campaign.
