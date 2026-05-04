Capela notched two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound across two minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Capela's return to Houston in 2025-26 was mostly underwhelming, even after the season-ending injury to Steven Adams (ankle). In total, Capela made 75 regular-season appearances with averages of 3.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per contest.