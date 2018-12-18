Rockets' Clint Capela: Lowest scoring game of the season
Capela had just five points but added 14 rebounds, five blocks, and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 102-97 victory over Utah.
Capela struggled on the offensive end Monday, hampered by the intimidating Rudy Gobert. Despite the low scoring, Capela was able to add 14 rebounds and a combined eight steals and blocks. The Rockets will face the Wizards on Wednesday in what should be a much more favorable matchup for Capela. Look for him to be more aggressive on the offensive end in that one.
