Capela registered four points (1-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 11 minutes during Monday's 118-114 victory over the Pacers.

Capela logged fewer than 15 minutes for the fourth time in the past five games, continuing to play a limited role despite the season-ending injury to Steven Adams (ankle). Now 32 years of age, it appears as though Capela's ability to impact the game on a consistent basis has come to an end. At best, managers should view him as a possible rebound streamer, if and when Houston is matched up against a sizeable opponent.