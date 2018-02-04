Rockets' Clint Capela: Near double-double in blowout win
Capela registered 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 win over the Cavaliers.
The emerging big man got it done in efficient fashion Saturday, as he actually logged the fewest amount of minutes on the starting five. Capela has now scored in double digits in 15 of the 16 games he's played since the calendar flipped to 2018, and he came just one rebound short of a sixth straight double-double against Cleveland. Despite sharing the floor with the high-usage backcourt duo of Chris Paul and James Harden, Capela is sporting personal bests across the stat sheet over 46 games.
