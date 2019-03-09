Rockets' Clint Capela: Near double-double in win

Capela totaled 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds and four steals across 29 minutes in the Rockets' win over the 76ers on Friday.

Capela had a strong night offensively, finishing behind only James Harden (31) for the team lead in points. He just missed another double-double with his nine rebounds. Capela has been a useful fantasy asset across most formats this season because of his abilities on the glass and his defense.