Capela closed with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers.

Alperen Sengun (back) sat this contest out, allowing Capela to grab a fill-in start at center. Capela has been used sparingly by the Rockets this season. However, if Sengun continues to miss time, Capela will be a viable streaming option for rebounds, defensive stats and field-goal percentage.