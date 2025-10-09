Capela put up eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes of Wednesday's 140-127 preseason win over Utah.

Steven Adams got the night off for rest after playing 16 minutes in the preseason opener Monday. In that same game, Capela once again saw 18 minutes. The starters haven't seen full workloads yet, but it seems likely that Capela is heading towards a role with minutes in the teens with how crowded the frontcourt is. For what it's worth, coach Ime Udoka has talked about using double-center lineups at times with Capela and Adams spending some time alongside Alperen Sengun.