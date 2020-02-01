Rockets' Clint Capela: Not expected to play Sunday
Capela (heel) is expected to remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Pelicans, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Capela's expected absence would mark his third straight missed game due to a bruised heel. If that is the case, the Rockets could opt to go small at center with P.J. Tucker or go with Isaiah Hartenstein. Expect confirmation on the big man's status to come closer to tip-off.
