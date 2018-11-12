Rockets' Clint Capela: Not on injury report
Capela (knee) is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela wasn't able to finish Sunday's game against the Pacers due to a bruised knee, but it doesn't look like the issue will force him to miss any additional action. Look for the big man to assume his normal spot in the starting five Tuesday. He's averaging 15.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks through 12 games this season.
