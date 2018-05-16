Rockets' Clint Capela: Nullified in Game One loss

Capela finished with 12 points (6-7 FG), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 119-106 loss to the Warriors.

Capela was able to put up a nice line but was far less impactful than he has been in the previous two series. The Warriors are going to go with a lot of small ball lineups in an attempt to take Capela out of the game and it worked here with the Warriors recording a reasonably comfortable victory. He will need to find other ways to get involved on Wednesday if the Rockets hope to come away with a victory.