Rockets' Clint Capela: Officially out Thursday

Capela (foot) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela came into Thursday with a doubtful designation, so this was the expected move all along. That said, it's merely listed as soreness, so Capela's absence is likely just precautionary. Marquese Chriss will pick up the start at center in his place, while Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to be the first center off the bench.