Rockets' Clint Capela: One board shy of double-double
Capela accounted for 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-3 FT), nine rebounds and five blocks across 34 minutes in Friday's 131-124 win over Minnesota.
Capela contributed more points in this one than he had over his last seven while adding five blocks for the second game in a row. On the year, the 25-year-old is averaging 14.4 points and 14 rebounds across 37 games.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.