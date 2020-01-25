Rockets' Clint Capela: One board shy of double-double

Capela accounted for 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-3 FT), nine rebounds and five blocks across 34 minutes in Friday's 131-124 win over Minnesota.

Capela contributed more points in this one than he had over his last seven while adding five blocks for the second game in a row. On the year, the 25-year-old is averaging 14.4 points and 14 rebounds across 37 games.