Rockets' Clint Capela: Out 4-to-6 weeks

Capela (thumb) is expected to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The big man is dealing with ligament damage in his right thumb.

Obviously, this is troublesome news for the Rockets, who are already dealing with other key injuries -- namely, to Chris Paul (hamstring) -- as they jockey for position in the Western Conference. To date, Capela is enjoying the best statistical season of his career, averaging 17.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 blocks per game, while shooting better than 63 percent from the field. He's also improved at the free throw line, hitting a career-best 62.6 percent of his 4.1 attempts per game. The Rockets don't exactly have a clear replacement for Capela in place, so it'll likely be a by-committee approach, with Nene Hilario and Marquese Chriss -- and perhaps Isaiah Hartenstein -- in the best position to benefit, from a minutes perspective.