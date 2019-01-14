Rockets' Clint Capela: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Capela (thumb) is expected to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The big man is dealing with ligament damage in his right thumb.
Obviously, this is troublesome news for the Rockets, who are already dealing with other key injuries -- namely, to Chris Paul (hamstring) -- as they jockey for position in the Western Conference. To date, Capela is enjoying the best statistical season of his career, averaging 17.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 blocks per game, while shooting better than 63 percent from the field. He's also improved at the free throw line, hitting a career-best 62.6 percent of his 4.1 attempts per game. The Rockets don't exactly have a clear replacement for Capela in place, so it'll likely be a by-committee approach, with Nene Hilario and Marquese Chriss -- and perhaps Isaiah Hartenstein -- in the best position to benefit, from a minutes perspective.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.