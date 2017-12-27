Rockets' Clint Capela: Out next two games with orbital fracture
Capela is dealing with a right orbital fracture and won't travel with the Rockets on their two-game road trip, which includes stops Thursday in Boston and Friday in Washington, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After missing two games with a heel issue, Capela returned to action Christmas Day against the Thunder and played 30 minutes while notching his third double-double in a row. It sounds like he make have taken a hit to the face during the contest, however, as he'll need at least a few more days to recuperate from the fracture. Once Capela is cleared to suit up again, he'll probably need to wear a mask to protect his face, but it shouldn't change his fantasy outlook much. Capela's absence for the road trip opens up more time at center for Nene Hilario and Tarik Black.
