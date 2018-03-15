Rockets' Clint Capela: Out Thursday vs. Clippers
Capela (thumb) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Clippers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Capela came into Thursday with a probable designation, so this latest update is definitely surprising. It's unclear if this is merely for precautionary measures or if he's suffered some sort of setback, but either way, it will force Capela to sit out. Capela's next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Pelicans and in the meantime, look for Tarik Black and Nene Hilario to handle the center workload.
