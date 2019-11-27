Rockets' Clint Capela: Out Wednesday
Capela (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela will miss his third game of the year Wednesday. In his absence, the Rockets will likely turn to some combination of Tyson Chandler, Isaiah Hartenstein and Gary Clark to help fill the minutes void.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.