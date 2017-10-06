Rockets' Clint Capela: Picks up double-double in Thursday's win
Capela contributed 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during a 144-82 win over the Shanghai Sharks on Thursday.
Capela was strong in team's second preseason game, as he picked up a double-double and was highly efficient on the offensive end. It would not be surprising to see Capela have more high-scoring outings this season, with Chris Paul and James Harden firing him passes.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Solid outing Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Near double-double in Game 4•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Extremely accurate from floor in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Out Monday for rest•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Puts up 18 points Sunday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...