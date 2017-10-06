Rockets' Clint Capela: Picks up double-double in Thursday's win

Capela contributed 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during a 144-82 win over the Shanghai Sharks on Thursday.

Capela was strong in team's second preseason game, as he picked up a double-double and was highly efficient on the offensive end. It would not be surprising to see Capela have more high-scoring outings this season, with Chris Paul and James Harden firing him passes.