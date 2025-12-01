Capela logged six points (3-4 FG), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 14 minutes during Sunday's 129-101 victory over the Jazz.

Capela's role has been very inconsistent this season, as he is the third string center behind Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams. In games where Capela plays at least 14 minutes, he averages 5.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks, but it is unknown how much time he will play on a game-to-game basis, making him an unreliable fantasy option in most leagues.