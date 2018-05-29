Rockets' Clint Capela: Plays well in season finale
Capela had 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to the Warriors.
Capela was far more involved Monday, having arguably his best game of the series. Unfortunately for the Rockets, it was to no avail as their second-half shooting woes continued in what was clearly the biggest game of their season. The Warriors even applied the hack-a-Capela at stages throughout the game, a clear indication that he was impacting the game. Despite the loss the Rockets have to be proud of what they have achieved and Capela himself puts a bow on what has been a breakout season.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Disastrous effort in Game 6 loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in Game 5 victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Strong rebounding effort in Game 4 win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient line in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Strong on glass in Game 2 win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Nullified in Game One loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....