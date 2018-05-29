Rockets' Clint Capela: Plays well in season finale

Capela had 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to the Warriors.

Capela was far more involved Monday, having arguably his best game of the series. Unfortunately for the Rockets, it was to no avail as their second-half shooting woes continued in what was clearly the biggest game of their season. The Warriors even applied the hack-a-Capela at stages throughout the game, a clear indication that he was impacting the game. Despite the loss the Rockets have to be proud of what they have achieved and Capela himself puts a bow on what has been a breakout season.