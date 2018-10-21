Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts 19 points, 12 boards in Saturday's win
Capela contributed 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Lakers.
Capela bounced back from Wednesday's eight-point, eight-board snoozer against the Pelicans. He won't go up against MVP candidate Anthony Davis every night. Moreover, Capela established himself as one of the top young big men in the league last year, and he'll be relied on even more this season, especially defensively.
