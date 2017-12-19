Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts 24 points, 20 boards in Monday's win

Capela (heel) contributed 24 points (10-12 FG, 4-5 FT), 20 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 120-99 win over the Jazz.

Capela crushed the competition, matching his career high in rebounding while enjoying yet another extremely efficient offensive performance. The heel contusion that kept Capela out of Saturday's matchup with the Bucks did not appear to bother him, as this was the first 20-20 game of his career.