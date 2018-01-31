Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts 24th double-double of season in Tuesday's win
Capela contributed 12 points (6-14 FG), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 win over the Magic.
Capela recorded at least three blocks for the 12th time in 2017-18 and posted his third double-double in the last four games, giving him 24 through 44 appearances on the year. That's only one less double-double than he managed through his first three seasons in the league combined (zero in 2014-15, 10 in 2015-16, 15 in 2016-17), so it's safe to say the 23-year-old center has broken out in a big way.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Quiet in loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in win over Dallas•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 20 in Thursday's win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts double-double Monday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Strong presence on boards Saturday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...