Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts 24th double-double of season in Tuesday's win

Capela contributed 12 points (6-14 FG), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 win over the Magic.

Capela recorded at least three blocks for the 12th time in 2017-18 and posted his third double-double in the last four games, giving him 24 through 44 appearances on the year. That's only one less double-double than he managed through his first three seasons in the league combined (zero in 2014-15, 10 in 2015-16, 15 in 2016-17), so it's safe to say the 23-year-old center has broken out in a big way.